Michigan bars and restaurants concerned about 2022 outlook

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA) says they’re concerned about the 2022 outlook as the Omicron variant causes many problems.

The MLBA says the workforce shifts and supply chain issues continue to cause issues for many industries, particularly the hospitality sector.

The group said they recently did a study that found 70 percent of bars and restaurants are seeing staff shortages, with the average shortage equating to 36 percent of the business’ workforce.

According to a recent survey conducted by the MLBA, roughly 70 percent of bars and restaurants are facing staffing shortages, with the average shortage equating to 36 percent of the business’ workforce.

“While our industry was shut down during the pandemic, workers from our industry left for other industries that were prospering,” said MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis. “Another contributing factor to our industry’s staffing shortage is the number of workers who want to work from home – especially women, who are the primary demographic for our industry.”

But bars and restaurants aren’t just dealing with staff shortages. Supply chain disruptions have effected 92 percent of businesses in the industry over the last two years, according to the MLBA survey.

“We’re impacted by so many different shortages – staffing, food, liquor, delivery drivers, packaging, produce and so much more,” Ellis said. “Those shortages, paired with increases to the costs of goods has created a distressing scenario for our industry.”

The MLBA states that the shortages have required hospitality businesses to raise their prices by an average of 14 percent in the past year. In that same time, the MLBA says revenues for the industry are down by an average of 34 percent.

“Raising prices and reducing hours of operations by an average of 20 percent when revenues are down is the only way many places are currently surviving,” Ellis said. “As grant programs and other forms of relief continue to wane, business owners and staff alike face an uncertain 2022.”