Michigan breaks another single-day case record for COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Across the country and here in Michigan, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are topping records.

That report comes as the state health department today recorded a single day record-breaking 6,940 additional new cases and 45 deaths due to the virus in Michigan.

National estimates predict U.S. COVID-19 deaths could reach 400,000 by the end of February, according to a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent global health research organization at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Schools

Many schools this week including Holt Public Schools and Cleary University announced a transition to online learning this week.

Holt Public Schools said the remote classes will continue through mid-Jan 2021 and Cleary University said the remote classes will continue for the rest of the current semester, according to WHMI.

Barry-Eaton Health Department

Barry-Eaton Health Department this week announced that it will no longer notify every individual who tests positive for COVID-19 because the health department is overwhelmed by the number of cases.

The BEHD said that only people with the highest risk will be notified about the status of their COVID-19 test.D

That means if you have tested for COVID-19 within BEDHD and you are positive, the health department may not call you to tell you about your diagnosis.

Asa result, BEDHDis requesting that all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 complete an isolation period of 10 days, regardless of if you are contacted by BEDHD or not. These people should remain in isolation until all of these conditions are met