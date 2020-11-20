Michigan breaks single day COVID-19 case record with nearly 10,000 new cases

LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) — Michigan again broke another single day COVID-19 case record with almost 10,000 new coronavirus cases reported today.

The last highest single day case total was in the high 7,000s. There are now almost 300,000 COVID-19 cases in Michigan alone.

Today, the state health department also reported another 53 deaths, bringing the state death toll to 8,377.

This week, positivity continues to increase statewide and within all regions, Director, Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Sara Lyon-Callo said.

CDC COVID Data Tracker indicates that Michigan has recorded the sixth highest number of cases

and fifth highest COVID-19 deaths this week.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Michigan has the 10th highest hospitalization rate as a percent of total beds.

Since October 1, the state case rate has increased 425% to the highest rates to date.

Testing has increased 89% since October 1 whereas positivity increased 290%.

How does Michigan compare to other states?

Michigan ranks in the top 5 of daily testa dnd weekly percentage of the population tested.

Looking at the continental U.S., COVID-19 cases are highest in the northwestern-most parts of the midwest, northern Florida, northeastern Arizona and the northeastern-most parts of the west.

Michigan’s neighbor, Illinois and Wisconsin are seeing case increases as well.

Illinois showed rapid growth in hospitalizations (440 cases/1 Million) and cases (>950 cases/Million), exceeding the spring peak.

Wisconsin also saw continued rising hospitalizations (390/M), cases (1150/M).