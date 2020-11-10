Michigan breaks single-day COVID-19 record with 6,400-plus cases

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on the state of coronavirus in Michigan on Nov. 4, 2020, as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan set a daily record for new COVID-19 cases today with 6, 473. The state also reported 84 deaths, with 25 coming from Vital Records review.

The state now has 223,277 total confirmed cases and 7,724 deaths.

In the area, the Grand Ledge church that had an outbreak we reported a few weeks back now has 74 cases connected to the church.

Cleary University announced that they will be moving to online learning amid positive tests.

Charlotte Public Schools shared a similar sentiment, announcing that the school will be moving to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break until the students return from the holiday break on Jan. 4.

It was a busy day for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who announced that she had requested an extension of the Michigan National Guard until March, 31, 2021.