Michigan case total tops 10,000 for COVID-19, 417 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 10,791 cases and 417 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Michigan ranks no.3 in the nation with the most coronavirus cases, behind New York and New Jersey.

More than 80 percent of the cases are located in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. These counties are also the most populous in Michigan.

Today, the death toll jumped 80, which is one of the larger increases the state has seen over the course of the three weeks since the virus was first reported in Michigan.

Today’s case number has increased 1,457 from yesterday. The day before the total had increased by more than 1,700 cases.

As of yesterday, 29,324 specimens had been tested for COVID-19 with nearly 25 percent coming back positive.

This morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-35, which orders all K-12 school buildings to close for the remainder of the school year — unless restrictions are lifted. The order also ensures children have access to online learning.

That order applies to the 900+ school districts consisting of more than 1.5 million Michigan children in the state.

Many parents on the WLNS-TV 6 Facebook page have been saying that their children are upset that they are not going to receive closure on the end of the school year celebrations, such as prom, graduation and saying goodbye to teachers and friends.

On Tuesday, Whitmer announced on social media that the state would be receiving 400 ventilators from the federal government, and that half of the ventilators would go to Detroit-Area hospitals.

In an interview on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” Whitmer said that the state of Michigan is still not receiving enough aid from the federal government:

“We’re not getting as much as we hoped to from the federal government,” she said on The Daily Show interview. “And so we’ve got to supplement that by contracting with anyone we can buy masks from or test kits from.”