LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Though it isn’t as big of a decline as last week, COVID-19 numbers have gone down by nearly more than 300 cases in the last week.

In the past seven days, Michigan has seen 12,548 COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths.

That’s an average of 1,793 cases per day.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,861,595 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.

As of Oct. 2, Clinton and Eaton counties have a medium transmission rate, while Ingham and Jackson counties are in the low transmission tier.