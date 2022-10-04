LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 numbers have gone down by nearly 2,000 cases in the last week.
In the past seven days, Michigan has seen 12,880 COVID-19 cases and 143 deaths.
That’s an average of 1,840 cases per day.
As of Sept. 29, Clinton and Eaton counties have a medium transmission rate, while Ingham and Jackson counties are in the low transmission tier.
In case you missed it, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has one question for you this October: Test or Treat?
A new program championed by MDHHS is adding 13 locations across the Great Lakes State that will offer no-cost testing as well as telehealth services.
Early access to these medications helps support faster recovery and decreases the risk of hospitalization. COVID-19 treatments are most effective at preventing severe illness when taken as soon after symptoms start. This program provides Michiganders with limited access to a health care provider the ability to be evaluated and treated for COVID-19, rapidly, confidentially and at no-cost.”
Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive
The following telehealth testing sites are available to Michiganders:
- Wayne County Community College Northwest Campus, 8200 West Outer Drive. Detroit
- Word of Life Church, 460 West Atherton Road, Flint.
- Albion College-Washington Gardner, 401 East Michigan Avenue, Albion.
- New Beginnings Deliverance Ministry, 2609 E. Genesee, Saginaw.
- Macedonia Baptist Church, G5443 North Saginaw Street, Flint.
- Westwood Mall, 3020 US-41, Marquette.
- New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 33640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit.
- International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte Road, Ecorse.
- Bethel Baptist Church, 5715 Holcomb Street, Suite 33, Detroit.
- Southwestern Church of God, 3032 Fort Street, Detroit.
- Christ Temple Church, 412 East Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon.
- Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1105 East Main Street, Benton Harbor.
- Calvary Lutheran Church, 8129 Packard Avenue, Warren.