LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 numbers have gone down by nearly 2,000 cases in the last week.

In the past seven days, Michigan has seen 12,880 COVID-19 cases and 143 deaths.

That’s an average of 1,840 cases per day.

Courtesy of Michigan.gov/coronavirus

As of Sept. 29, Clinton and Eaton counties have a medium transmission rate, while Ingham and Jackson counties are in the low transmission tier.

In case you missed it, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has one question for you this October: Test or Treat?

A new program championed by MDHHS is adding 13 locations across the Great Lakes State that will offer no-cost testing as well as telehealth services.

Early access to these medications helps support faster recovery and decreases the risk of hospitalization. COVID-19 treatments are most effective at preventing severe illness when taken as soon after symptoms start. This program provides Michiganders with limited access to a health care provider the ability to be evaluated and treated for COVID-19, rapidly, confidentially and at no-cost.” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive

The following telehealth testing sites are available to Michiganders: