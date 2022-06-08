LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The State of Michigan has confirmed 18,453 new COVID-19 cases and 131 deaths this week.

That averages out to 2,2,636 cases per day.

Those numbers are a slight decrease from last week, when the state confirmed a total of 19,535.

Michigan has now seen a total of 2,565,819 cases and 36,538 deaths.

As of June 2, Ingham, Jackson, and Hillsdale counties have been bumped down to the “low” community transmission level.

Eaton, Clinton, and Ionia counties are under the “medium” transmission level.