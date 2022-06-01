Editors note: The previous headline on this story had the incorrect number of cases. That has since been corrected.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 19,535 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths this week.

That averages out to 2,791 cases per day.

Michigan has now seen a total of 2,547,366 total cases and 36,407 deaths.

Ingham, Jackson, Eaton and Clinton Counties are all in the “medium” transmission level.

Around 67.2% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 2.8% away from its goal of 70%.

With the COVID-19 case increase, the Biden administration went to court to appeal the federal ruling that the mask mandate should be brought back.

Some Michigan politicians are not to keen on the Biden administration’s action.