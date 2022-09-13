LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s that time of the week again, time for the latest report of COVID-19 cases in the Great Lakes State.

In the past seven days, Michigan has seen 18,375 COVID-19 cases and 196 deaths.

That’s an average of 2,625 cases per day.

As of Sept. 12, Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties have a medium transmission rate.

Jackson County has moved back down to the low category of COVID-19 transmission.

Around 68.1% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 2% away from its goal.