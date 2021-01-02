Michigan confirms about 9,000 coronavirus cases over 3 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 9,000 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan over the last three days, the state health department says.

Saturday’s data dump from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services included three days’ worth of data; the last time it was compiled was Wednesday.

The update included 8,983 new cases over the three days (an average of 2,994 per day) and 265 deaths related to the virus. Of the 265 deaths reported, 211 were discovered in a review of Vital Records.

That brought the total number of cases in Michigan to 497,127 since the start of the outbreak in March 2020 and the number of associated deaths to 12,598.

Testing data for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday has not yet been released.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the outbreak, recorded 43 more deaths for a total of 3,475 and confirmed 1,026 more cases for a total of 80,791 since the start of the outbreak. Neighboring Oakland County has had 54,800 cases (844 more since the Wednesday update) and 1,584 deaths (21 more). Macomb County has 47,954 cases (637 more) and 1,554 deaths (30 more).

Michigan has recently been seeing encouraging trends, with the number of new cases per million people per day on the decline, the average rate of positive tests each day down, hospitalizations are trending down and the number of deaths each day starting to see modest improvements.

Still, those rates are much higher than health officials would like to see, with the rate of cases and deaths much higher than they were at the beginning of September and the percentage of positive tests still nearly three times the 3% threshold health experts look for to show the spread of the virus is controlled.