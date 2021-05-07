Michigan courts log more than 3 million hours of Zoom

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Courts across the state of Michigan have logged more than 3 million hours of Zoom hearings since everything moved online a year ago, the Michigan Supreme Court announced today.

In addition, YouTube videos from Michigan courts have been viewed nearly 38 million times and the trial court YouTube channel now has more than 110,000 subscribers.

“I am proud of how nimble, creative, and dedicated Michigan judges and court staff have been in both protecting public health and keeping the doors of justice open for our entire state,” said Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack. “Working remotely has helped us transform our judiciary into a more accessible, engaged, transparent, efficient, and customer-friendly branch of government that people can trust.”