Michigan gets $13 million to support rural COVID response efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is giving Michigan over $13 million to support the COVID response efforts in rural areas.

The funding will go to 51 small rural hospitals in Michigan for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts.”

Small rural hospitals—those with fewer than 50 beds and Critical Access Hospitals—are key health care access points and trusted community resources, HHS said.



“Our state-based SHIP grantees are important partners in helping to support small rural hospitals,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “HRSA is committed to mitigating the spread of the virus in rural areas by supporting and empowering local providers to tailor their responses to COVID-19 to what works for their communities.”