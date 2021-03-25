Michigan health centers to receive $130 million to support COVID-19 vaccinations for vulnerable populations

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Thirty-nine community health centers in Michigan will receive $130 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) made the announcement and said the funding will be awarded beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Health centers can use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities. The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra

Health centers serve 1 in 5 people living in rural communities, and 1 in 11 people nationwide. More than 91% of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and nearly 63% are racial or ethnic minorities.

For detailed information on how this funding is being distributed to health centers, including an interactive map of which health centers will receive funding, please visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/american-rescue-plan/awards.

For information on ensuring equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, visit: https://www.hrsa.gov/coronavirus/health-center-program