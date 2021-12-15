Michigan House approves plan supporting early treatment options for COVID-19, other important budget initiatives

In the booster era, what does it mean to be fully vaccinated? The CDC and other health experts disagree. (Photo: Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan House has now approved plans to expand the state’s capacity to provide early treatment for COVID-19 patients and focus on the continuing issue of the shortage of health care workers.

The Michigan House also plans to accomplish several other initiatives, that they received approval upon.

“This is a multi-faceted plan to help more COVID patients recover more quickly and fully, provide reinforcements at short-staffed hospitals, and keep students healthy and able to catch up on lost learning. We are coming together and doing what must be done for our state right now, while also building positive momentum for important initiatives moving forward.” Rep. Thomas Albert, chair of the House Appropriations Committee

House Bill 5523 provides more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds already available to the state. It utilizes $134 million to buy and administer monoclonal antibodies and other treatments for COVID-19 patients. Researchers say, this will reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 85% for patients that test positive for COVID-19.

The House plan will increase delivery with providing eight additional sites across Mich. The measure which is still up for consideration includes $300 million for health care employee recruitment and retention and $90 million to support vaccinations.

House Bill 4398 authorizes remaining federal COVID-19 funds that must be allocated now based off of federal requirements, and can’t be utilized for other aspects. This measure is anticipated to head to the governor’s desk for consideration soon.

The two bills will together provide $300 million added funding for COVID-19 testing in schools. Intermediate school districts will hold an important role in testing kit redistribution as needed.

House Bill 4398 includes COVID-19 related funds for rental assistance, support of families, mental health and nursing homes. It includes $36 million for state response to environmental health threats, along funds for airports and other projects deemed necessary across Michigan.