Michigan long-term facilities hard-hit by COVID-19

Long term-care facilities are being hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post on April 17th, the Ingham County Medical Care Facility confirmed two residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services , Livingston County has two outbreaks of COVID-19 in what are called “congregate settings.” The facilities include adult foster care, group homes, homeless shelters, independent living facilities, long term care facilities, nursing homes, prisons and juvenile justice facilities.

The Durand Senior Care and Rehab facility has also seen a spike in coronavirus cases among residents and staff.

At yesterday’s press conference, Governor Whitmer said a strong cross department, state and local partnership is needed to combat the spread of this virus and protect residents and staff members.

