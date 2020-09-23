Michigan makes final push for 2020 Census

State leaders are making the final push to make sure all Michiganders fill out the 2020 census and there’s not much time left.

There are only seven days for people to fill out the 2020 census. Right now Michigan ranks 6th in the nation for participation. But here in Lansing, the number of responses are lagging.

Michigan’s executive director of the census, Kerry Ebersole Singh, says there are 150,000 households that have not been counted. And factors like the pandemic and worker shortages could affect the state’s final numbers. Singh says that means the state could lose more than a billion dollars in federal funding.

“If the census stopped today that would leave 1.1 billion dollars annually on the table left for the feds to allocate to other states,” Singh said. ” Okay. we can’t have that. We want everything that Michigan deserves coming back to this community.”

Experts say Lansing has more than 6,000 people who still have to be counted. To encourage people to take part in the census before the September 30th deadline they are launching a series of PSAS with Michigan celebrities.

If you still have to fill the census out, you can do so HERE.

