Michigan officials to provide COVID-19 update as state faces record numbers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Michigan faces a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, state public health leaders will be holding a virtual press conference Tuesday morning.

The director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Elizabeth Hertel, and other state health officials, including chief medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, will address the current state of COVID-19 in Michigan during the press conference.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of cases in Michigan in recent weeks following holiday gatherings and the rise of omicron in Michigan. The positive test rate has been sitting above 30%. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist have both recently tested positive for the virus, though Whitmer’s test was negative.

Many Michigan hospitals are at or beyond capacity, health officials say. They are urging people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

The press conference will take place at 10:45 a.m. and will be live streamed on WOODTV.com.