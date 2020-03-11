Michigan prisons to screen all visitors for Coronavirus

The Michigan Department of Corrections says it will screen all visitors and possibly check their temperatures before allowing anyone onto the premises, including staff, visitors, volunteers, and contractors. They say it’s part of a plan to help prevent the Coronavirus from making its way into the system.

“Our primary focus is on public safety,” said Corrections Director Heidi Washington in a press release. “We take this issue seriously and we will do all we can to keep the public safe, as well as those we supervise across this state.”

The department says there are no cases in the prison system so far. But in communities with outbreaks, the department could potentially stop all visits and won’t let inmates have contact with anyone besides people who work for the Department of Corrections.

If visits are cancelled, department officials say they will allow more time for phone calls and e-mails.

Corrections officials also say they’re doing more frequent cleaning of the facilities and reviewing whether to hold events like graduations and training academies for corrections officers.

