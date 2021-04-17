Michigan records 5,530 new cases of COVID-19, 69 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has reported 5,530 new cases of COVID-19 today and 69 deaths. 60 of those deaths were from a viral records review.

The state has seen a massive surge in cases as of late. Yesterday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended the epidemic order and tightened mask requirements for young kids.

MDHHS said the new order addresses the increase in cases among younger Michiganders and follows recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.