Michigan reports 1,013 new cases of COVID-19, 86 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has reported 1,013 new cases and 86 deaths. In total, the state has now identified 883,202 cases and had 18,939 deaths.

As the numbers continue to trend down in the state, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced new, looser regulations.

This comes as she and Michigan Republicans have come together over her budget.

On Thursday, indoor bar and restaurant capacity will be kicked up to 50%, and all outdoor venues including concerts will have no capacity limits, but indoor performances are still limited to 50%. Indoor receptions and gatherings go to 50% for the first time.

On July 1, most coronavirus restrictions will be removed.

Businesses and workplaces, however, still have the right to enforce masks for employees and customers.

Michigan Republicans have shown their support for Whitmer’s new budget plans by inviting her budget director to the table to continue state budget talks.

While Whitmer and GOP leaders have been at odds for over a year, but this week the Governor and the GOP Senate and House leaders have reached an agreement to act in a bipartisan manner.

Whitmer has agreed to give the GOP a say in future laws surrounding her pandemic emergency powers.

This comes after a GOP-proposed bill that would require the Governor to notify lawmakers when she leaves the state, including the length and who will perform her duties while she is gone.

Republicans have also proposed a bill that would ban the state from requiring children to receive the vaccine.

