Michigan reports 2,758 coronavirus cases, 30 more deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 2,758 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 30 additional related deaths.

The Friday update from the state brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 860,808 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of associated deaths to 18,084.

On Thursday, labs tested 43,086 samples for the virus and 3,725 were positive, a rate of 8.65%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported 217 more cases for a total of 65,551 since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths remained unchanged from the previous day at 738.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, reported nine more deaths for a total of 4,475 and 528 more confirmed cases for a total of 146,998 since the start of the pandemic. Neighboring Oakland County has had 98,636 cases (279 more than the previous day) and 2,109 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 89,122 cases (254 more) and 2,182 deaths (four more).

More than 7.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan. About 51% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one dose and about 41% has finished their immunization course.

Pfizer, which has been distributing its vaccine since December under emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, announced Friday it is applying for full approval. The company could also learn next week if the EUA will be expanded to children as young as 12.

Michigan has been seeing improving virus metrics: The average test positivity rate is now below 12% for the first time since March 26. Case rates have been dropping for nearly four weeks and the hospital inpatient census has been on the decline since April 19. The death rate also appears to have leveled off.

Still, Michigan has the highest case rate and second highest number of cases of any state in the country, as well as the highest inpatient bed and ICU utilization of any state.

Still, citing the improving metrics, the Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Ionia county health departments on Friday they will not require schools to follow state guidelines on quarantining for students, though they do recommend it.

Also Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its rules about testing for long-term care facility workers, saying that those who are fully vaccinated don’t have to undergo routine testing. New and returning residents still have to be tested within 72 hours, as do residents and staff members who are exposed or have symptoms. Weekly testing is still required for everyone at facilities experiencing an outbreak.

The MDHHS Gatherings and Mask order was updated earlier this week: under it, masks are now not required at outdoor gatherings of fewer than 100 people. High school athletes will be exempt from routine testing if they are fully vaccinated and don’t have symptoms.