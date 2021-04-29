Michigan reports 3,623 cases of COVID-19, 109 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has reported 3,623 new cases of COVID-19 and 109 deaths. 78 of those deaths came from a vital records review.

The state’s cases are finally trending down after a months long surge. Whitmer said at a press conference today that two-weeks after she asked for a temporary pause, the state’s seven-day case average, hospitalizations and ICU numbers are all coming down.

Whitmer also outlined her new plan to loosing regulations called “MI Vacc to Normal Challenge” that ties the regulation to specific vaccination numbers.

“MI Vacc to Normal” aims to reach 70% of Michiganders ages 16 years or older to be vaccinated.

“The MI Vacc to Normal challenge outlines steps we can take to emerge from this pandemic as we hit our vaccination targets together,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “On our path to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to rise to the challenge and be a part of the solution so we can continue our economic recovery and have the summer we all crave.”

Here’s a look at the plan announced by the governor today: