Michigan reports 445 cases of COVID-19, 49 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths, with 48 of those deaths coming from a vital records review.

The state now has had 887,719 cases in total and 19,613 deaths. As a whole, the coronavirus metrics continue to decline in the state. The cases have fallen for seven straight weeks.

As the cases continue to decline, more and more activities are returning to normal.

The three main movie theater chains in the nation announced today that fully vaccinated customers no longer need to wear a mask while watching movies.

AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas announced the decision two weeks after the CDC said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings.

“In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks are not required for guests who are fully vaccinated,” AMC said on its website.

“If you are not fully vaccinated, we ask that you continue to wear a mask throughout the theater unless actively enjoying food or drinks.”

All three chains said they would follow state and local mandates on mask-wearing, which may be different from the CDC guidelines.

All employees at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark locations will still be required to wear a face mask.

Movie-goers should check with their local theaters to confirm their policies before arriving.