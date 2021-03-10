Michigan reports 601,000th COVID-19 case 1 year after first case

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in one single day with seven deaths.

Today is also the 1-year anniversary since Michigan reported its first COVID-19 case — now 365 days later, there are now 601,284 cases in Michigan with a total of 15,706 deaths.

Here’s a look back at the events, closings and changes caused by the pandemic in Michigan.

Closing indoor dining July 1, 2020:

Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-143 closing indoor service at bars throughout most of lower Michigan to protect the progress Michigan has made against COVID-19.

Regions 6 and 8, which include the Upper Peninsula and much of northern Michigan, are excluded from the order, and bars statewide can continue to serve outdoors. The governor also signed a package of bills allowing cocktails-to-go at bars and restaurants to help these businesses serve more Michiganders during this time.

Closing schools April 2, 2020

Many parents wondered why Governor Gretchen Whitmer waited for weeks to make the decision to close schools for the rest of the year. She says it was not an easy decision to make and it involved talking to many different groups around the state to make sure that the students were taken care of.

School buildings will stay closed and empty, but Whitmer says this won’t stop students from getting a good education.

First COVID-19 death in Ingham County April 1,2020

The Ingham County Health Department confirmed the first death in Ingham County from COVID-19.

The person was an adult male in his 50s. The patient did not expose the general public to the coronavirus, according to the Ingham County Health Department.

The health department said the patient’s underlying health condition was likely a contributing factor.

First MSU case March 15, 2020

In a statement sent to 6 News, MSU Spokesperson Emily Guerrant wrote:

“We are aware of a confirmed case of novel coronavirus related to the MSU community. This development underscores the importance of the early decisions we made to suspend face-to-face instruction and encourage employees to work remotely and the preparation work MSU has been doing in recent weeks to better protect our Spartan community.

We will continue to work closely with local and state health departments to best protect the health of our campus community, which is our top priority, and regularly assess our plans to ensure the continued operation of our university and the safety of all those we serve.”

Owosso Barber opens his barbershop, defying state orders May 5, 2020

Karl Manke’s Barber and Beauty Shop has been in the Owosso community since 1961 and this week the owner decided to open the doors again, despite state orders to remain closed.

To help limit the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is requiring businesses such as hair, nail, tanning, and spas to remain closed until May 28th.

After being denied twice by unemployment Karl Manke said he had enough.

“The governor decided she was going to go another two weeks, and then another two weeks, and now this last time when she said we weren’t going to come back May 1st, that we were going to be secluded here until the 28th– it brought me to my knees.,” Manke said.

First group of people who visited Harper’s in East Lansing contracted COVID-19 June 23, 2020

At least 14 people who recently visited Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub June 12-20 have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The health department advises people who were at the East Lansing establishment June 12-20 to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease.

All of the people with cases linked to Harper’s are between the ages of 19 and 23. Approximately half are connected to Michigan State University (MSU). Some have permanent residence in other Michigan counties. The increase in Ingham County COVID-19 cases reported for June 22 was the largest the county has seen since May 27.

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks traced to Harper’s totaled 133 by July 1, 2020.

World Health Organization issues emergency use of Pfizer vaccine Dec. 31, 2020

The World Health Organization Thursday issued an Emergency Use Listing for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the first to receive emergency validation from WHO since the coronavirus outbreak began a year ago.

According to WHO, the EUL opens the door for countries to expedite their own approval processes to distribute and administer the vaccine. It also enables UNICEF and the Pan-American Health Organization to obtain the vaccine for distribution in countries in need.

First case of the B117 variant January 16, 2021

State officials reported the first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. The strain was first reported on the UK, and was found to be more contagious. No reports indicated the strain was any more deadly.

It was identified in an adult female living in Washtenaw County by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Laboratories.



The person traveled to the United Kingdom, where this variant originated. Close contacts of this individual have been identified and are in quarantine. At this time two new cases have been identified from close contacts with the person, but it is not known if they are infected with the variant.

Since the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant was detected, it has been spreading rapidly in state correctional facilities, where more than two-thirds of the new variant cases are found.

As of March 1, Michigan documented 314 cases of the B117 variant across 19 different counties, and potentially more unidentified counties.

Michigan schools can return to in-person learning Jan 4, 2021

January 4 was the first day schools across Michigan welcomed students back into their classrooms, since Governor Whitmer ended the ban on in-person learning.

Gov. Whitmer announces contact sports can resume Feb. 4, 2021

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a news conference where she announced contact sports could resume on Monday, February 8. She also reiterated her goal to get kids in the classroom by March 1st.

The announcement comes from an order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Under the order, contact sports provided masks are worn during practices and competition. If masks cannot be worn, participants must be regularly tested for COVID-19 consistent with guidelines issued by MDHHS. Safety protocols like wearing masks and testing will help keep kids, coaches, and families safe and allow our schools to remain open for in-person instruction.

Gov. Whitmer announces expanded capacities in restaurants, gyms, outdoor gatherings March 2, 2021

All changes by the revised health orders include:

Restaurants and bars are allowed to be at 50% capacity up to 100 people. Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table. There is now an 11 p.m. curfew.

Indoor non-residential gatherings where people interact across households are permitted up to 25 people, allowing public meetings and other small indoor gatherings to resume.

Outdoor non-residential gatherings where people interact across households are permitted up to 300, allowing larger outdoor events to resume.

Indoor entertainment venues are allowed to be at 50% capacity, up to 300 people.

Exercise facilities are allowed to be at 30% capacity with restrictions on distancing and mask requirements.

Retail is allowed to be at 50% capacity.

Casinos are allowed to be at 30% capacity.

Indoor stadiums and arenas are allowed have 375 if seating capacity is under 10,000; 750 if seating capacity is over 10,000.

Outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities may host up to 1,000 patrons.

Below is today’s daily case and death report due to COVID-19.

Today’s daily case total of 2316 is higher than Michigan’s past daily case reports of about 1,000- 1,500 over the past couple of days, indicating an increase in daily cases.