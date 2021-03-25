Michigan reports highest COVID-19 case total in 2021

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today reported 5,224 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day case total in 2021, according to the Associated Press.

Michigan reports 5,224 new COVID-19 cases, which is (again) the most in a 24-hour period this year. — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) March 25, 2021

The test positivity rate is now at 8.6%, which is up from the 3.0% range we saw at the end of February.

The World Health Organization has said that in countries that have conducted extensive testing for COVID-19, should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Compared to its midwest neighbors, Michigan is doing the worst in terms of COVID-19 with almost 52 cases per 100,000 people.

Other regions in the midwest have case rates of:

Illinois: 22 cases/100,000

Wisconsin: 26 cases/100,000

Ohio: 16 cases/100,000

Indiana: 14 cases/100,000

In national news, President Joe Biden laid out a new goal for COVID-19 vaccinations at his first formal news conference Thursday, pledging to have 200 million doses administered by the end of his first 100 days in office. That’s double the goal he set in December and reached earlier this month before his 60th day in office.

Pfizer begins testing vaccine in children under age 12

Drugmaker Pfizer announced Thursday that it has begun testing its COVID-19 vaccine on healthy children ages 6 months to 11 years old.

“Pfizer has deep experience in advancing clinical trials of vaccines in children and infants and is committed to improving the health and well-being of children through thoughtfully designed clinical trials,” the company said in a statement to Nexstar.

Phase 1 begins with an “open-label dose-finding study” to determine the ideal dosage of the vaccine for a total of 144 children.

Once tolerability is confirmed among the participants, the dose will be increased for further study.

The study will begin by testing the vaccine on older children before moving to younger age groups.When could children get the COVID-19 vaccine? Fauci offers timeline

The second and third part of the trial will evaluate “the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the selected dose level in each age group,” Pfizer said in a statement. The trial will be randomized, with some participants receiving a placebo.

After a six-month follow-up visit, those who received the placebo will be offered the vaccine.

The Pfizer trial follows COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna in testing the vaccine on younger children. Moderna announced on March 16 that it had begun testing its vaccine on those under age 12.

It’s not known when the COVID vaccine will be widely available to children.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has previously said that children will likely begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the fall.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said, “We will get children of high school age — 12 to 17 — to get vaccinated by the fall.”

Younger children will likely have to wait longer. Fauci predicted that those under the age of 12 may start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine “in the first part of the first quarter of 2022.”