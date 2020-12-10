Michigan reports nearly 6,000 more COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials report almost 6,000 new coronavirus cases and 182 deaths due to COVID-19.

Of the 182 deaths, 132 were identified in a vital records review.

WALLET HUB: Detroit needs the largest amount of initial COVID vaccinations

According to a recent study by Financial journal Wallet Hub, Detroit ranks atop the list, of cities who need the most initial vaccines against COVID-19.

Considered metrics included Share of Health Care Workers, Share of Frontline Industries Workers, Share of Population Aged 65 & Older, Share of Nursing Facility Residents, and rates of several key health conditions.

Each metric has been calculated by taking into account the total U.S. adult population (population 18 years and older). All cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest share of people in need of vaccination.

US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus

The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher.

The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. Before the coronavirus paralyzed the economy in March, weekly jobless claims typically numbered only about 225,000.

BWL to Extend Utility Shut-off Moratorium

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) announces it will extend utility shut-off moratoriums beyond the State of Michigan’s mandate of December 31 for residential water customers through at least April 15, 2021. This coincides with the end of BWL’s winter season shutoff moratorium for electric customers.