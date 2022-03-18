LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 2,770 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths since Thursday.

That means over the last two days, the state is averaging 770 cases per day.

Ingham County has seen 52,947 total cases with 716 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 22,111 total cases with 371 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 13,632 total cases with 194 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 34,107 total cases with 520 total deaths.

The 70% goal for getting Michiganders their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine gets closer and closer, with 66.5% of the population has gotten the first round of their vaccines.

The state is only 3.5% away from hitting its vaccination goal.

White House adviser Anthony Fauci is warning that COVID-19 infection rates are likely to rise in the next few weeks in the United States after their dramatic drop following the omicron variant’s rapid spread across the country.

“I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks, we see somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase,” Fauci said on the ABC News podcast “Start Here,” ABC News reported.

“Whether or not that is going to lead to another surge, a mini-surge or maybe even a moderate surge, is very unclear because there are a lot of other things that are going on right now,” he added.

Cases have fallen heavily across the nation over the last two months, with the average number of new cases totally just over 30,000.

Fauci’s prediction is based on the United Kingdom, where cases have slightly started to go up, although “their intensive care bed usage is not going up, which means they’re not seeing a blip up of severe disease,” Fauci added.

The increase in cases comes as the BA.2 variant is seeing an uptick in the U.S., with Fauci predicting on the podcast the variant will overtake omicron in the future.

The U.S. has just begun easing COVID-19 restrictions after two years of pandemic policies such as masking and social distancing.

All U.S. states have dropped their mask mandates as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most areas in the U.S. did not need to require masks indoors.