LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has confirmed 1,842 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths since Thursday.

The state is now averaging 921 new cases per day.

Ingham County has seen 52,609 total cases with 696 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 21,939 total cases with 364 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 13,560 total cases with 189 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 33,970 total cases with 505 total deaths.

Around 66.2% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 3.8% away from its goal.

A new feature from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services now lists wait times for testing sites across the state.

MDHHS encourages residents to test for COVID-19 before and after travel, as well as before group celebrations and gatherings when events may include family and friends who have increased vulnerability from COVID-19 infection.

“We have excellent, effective tools to travel safely and gather with loved ones this spring,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Testing has become extremely convenient, with many locations and the availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling and stay home if they are ill. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease.”

MDHHS says that continuing testing is a factor in staying in the post-surge recovery phase.

Free over-the-counter tests remain available to households through federal, MI Backpack Home Testing and Rockefeller programs.

MDHHS continues to recommend the use of layered mitigation strategies for Michiganders: