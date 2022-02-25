LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The State of Michigan has confirmed 3,120 new COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths since Thursday.

That makes Michigan’s case count over the past two days at around 1,560 cases per day.

Of the deaths, 54 were identified during a vital records review.

Slowly but surely, vaccination rates in the state continue to rise, with 65.9% of Michiganders having gotten their first dose, putting Michigan approximately 4.1% away from its goal.



As the COVID-19 pandemic continues healthcare workers are faced with difficult decisions. Doctors need to do whatever they can to prevent their patients from dying. Michigan has an existing “Right to Try Act” that lets patients facing serious illnesses use experimental drugs if a doctor approves. It’s usually used for cancer patients and it is a last resort.

The Michigan House passed a bill this week to provide this option to people who are dying from COVID-19.

Non-FDA-approved drugs such as Ivermectin have become a topic of political debate. These drugs have been argued if they pass the first stage of a trial by the FDA, they then could be used by a doctor.

