Michigan surpasses 400,000 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials reported 9,350 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan since Saturday, Dec. 5.

That is an average of 4,675 cases per day over the two days.

There are an additional 93 deaths from over the weekend, bringing the state death toll to almost 10,000.

Today Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is extending a health order enforcing virus restrictions in the state for 12 more days.

As the virus continues to spread among Michiganders, another new site for an outbreak was the Michigan House Oversight Committee meeting last week.

Several people who attended testimony given by Rudy Giuliani to the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday must quarantine through at least Dec. 12 due to exposure to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, was hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday.

State health officials, including Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, concur that given the course of illness, it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony. People are contagious with COVID-19 two days prior to symptom onset or a positive COVID-19 test if asymptomatic.