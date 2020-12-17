Michigan surpasses 450,000 COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 4,024 new COVID-19 cases today with 190 deaths.

Of the 190 deaths, 125 were identified in a vital records review.

Coronavirus cases in Michigan have dropped in the past week, but the positivity rate is still above the World Health Organization‘s recommended 5%.

In fact, only three U.S. states meet the WHO’s recommended test positivity of 5%, which are: Vermont, Hawaii and the District of Columbia.

Michigan falls on the lower end of that scale with a 9.36% positivity rate. Idaho is no.1 with the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases at 52% while the lowest is Vermont, where only 2.06% of tests come back positive.

Vaccine makes its way to Mid-Michigan

More than nine months since Michigan reported its first cases of COVID-19, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Nurse at McLaren Greater Lansing, Dawn Chapel has received the vaccine in Mid-Michigan.

“I’m honored to be receiving the vaccine,” said Dawn Chapel, RN in the ICU at McLaren Greater Lansing. “I’m extremely hopeful for the future and very excited. This feels like a light coming from the darkness.”

Annie Everett, EVS tech, Chelsey Towns, RN, Lisa Sharp, Respiratory Therapist, Dr. Chintalapudi A. Kumar, MD, ICU also received the vaccine.

Meanwhile, in West Michigan:

Ascension Borgess and Bronson Healthcare launched their COVID-19 vaccination programs for health care workers today.

Borgess, which received 975 doses of the vaccine in its first shipment, gave its first shots at 1 p.m. The first to get it was registered nurse Dawn Fierke, followed by two more nurses, a doctor and a respiratory therapist.

“I have a big grin on my face right now underneath my mask, and I frankly have goosebumps,” said Ascension Borgess President Peter Bergmann, who went on to praise his employees for their care and perseverance throughout the pandemic.

Bronson will get started at 3 p.m.