Michigan to begin vaccinating people 65 and older

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan will begin vaccinating seniors and front-line workers such as teachers and police against the coronavirus next week.

State officials on Wednesday announced a plan to accelerate access for people who are at least 65 years old.

The state had planned to next immunize those 75 and older and essential workers including first responders, prison guards and child care providers. But residents age 65 to 74 will be included, too.

Seniors can book appointments by contacting county health departments and other local vaccine clinics. Essential workers will be notified by their employers about clinic dates and locations.