Michigan tops 320,000 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan topped 320,000 COVID-19 cases today with an additional 145 deaths and 6,290 cases reported.

Of the 145 deaths, 51 were identified in a vital records review.

New additions to the state’s coronavirus web page:

To help provide additional information about COVID-19 testing, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has added testing turnaround time data to the Michigan.gov/Coronavirus website.

COVID-19 Testing Turnaround Time (TAT) provides data for the past 14 days on the average time it takes for a diagnostic COVID-19 laboratory test to be reported to the state health department. Total turnaround time is calculated by subtracting the date of the sample collection date from the date the laboratory results are received by the state and is provided in days.

National Update —

The latest statistics show violent crime is on the rise across the country, with murders up dramatically in America’s three largest cities.

New York saw a glaring example of that trend over the weekend— another random attack on the subway, as a man tried to push a fellow stranger into the path of a train.

Surveillance video released by the New York Police Department shows a third commuter trying to stop the attack, but the assailant shoved the Good Samaritan aside before fleeing. Police said Monday he was still at large and that the victim managed to crawl back up onto the platform with only minor injuries. It’s the third such attack in a week.

Video from Nov. 19 shows a man pacing the platform before rushing toward a 40-year-old woman and violently pushing her onto the tracks just as a northbound number 5 train pulls into the station.Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

“It’s very disturbing,” said Chief Kathleen O’Reilly, NYPD Transit. “We see him waiting, calculating for the train to approach the station.”

The train can be seen passing directly over the woman as other passengers scream and one covers his eyes. She escaped with minor injuries. Her alleged assailant was taken into custody at the scene.

The random subway attacks are up 45% over 2019 and a reflection of crime numbers across the nation.