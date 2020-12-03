Michigan tops 380,000 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials reported Michigan has now surpassed 380,000 COVID-19 cases.

Today, the state added 7,146 new cases with 175 deaths. Of the 175 deaths, 112 were identified in a vital records review.

At a statewide COVID-19 briefing today, Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist II updated Michiganders on the status on the COVID-19 task force on racial disparities, which was formed back in April to combat the challenges Black and colored communities face.

Some of the task forces interim findings were as followed:

From March and April to September and October, the average cases per million per day for African American Michiganders dropped from 176 to 59.

In the same period, the number of probable deaths per million per day among African American Michiganders dropped significantly from 21.7 to 1.

As of November 16, more than 24,000 tests were given in previously underserved communities across 21 Neighborhood Testing sites.

As the pandemic continues to put more people out of work, select members of the house and senate met today to listen to the Unemployment Agency director Liza Olsen testify about the challenges her department is facing.

Unemployment fraud was at the top of the list of discussion topics. In Michigan, millions of dollars were distributed to people who did not qualify for the money.

Another item that was talked about was how long people are waiting to get their benefits.

It’s no secret the process was a nightmare for many in our state — people struggled to get their benefits during the pandemic and reaching the unemployment agency was nearly unreachable as phones were backed up and the website was down.

The senate and house members said they are going to continue working with the Unemployment agency, to help them find a solution and put an end to many of the challenges they are facing. They are planning to meet again within the next few weeks.