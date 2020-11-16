Michigan tops 8,000 COVID-19 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported Michigan has topped 8,000 coronavirus deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 report includes more than 12,700 coronavirus cases over the weekend.

This week, the state health department added 260 new COVID-19 outbreaks, bringing the state’s total of new and ongoing outbreaks to 983 outbreaks.

COVID-19 outbreaks are generally defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

Still, long-term care facilities rank no.1 for most outbreaks in the state, followed by K-12 classroom settings. Manufacturing and construction come in third for the most recent data set, at 28 new coronavirus outbreaks.

Looking at the percentages, long-term care facilities accounted for almost one-quarter (23%) of new outbreaks last week, K-12 settings accounted for 22% of new outbreaks and manufacturing accounted for 11% of new outbreaks, which is consistent with the week before.

As of Saturday, more than half (55%) of all COVID-19 cases reported in the state (138,862) have recovered. The number of persons recovered on Nov. 13 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to October 14, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.

The report comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new order that puts a three-week pause on a number of indoor social gatherings and other group activities.

The order takes effect on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and is not a blanket stay-home action like in the spring.

Bars and restaurants will be open for outdoor dining, carry-out, and delivery only. Gyms will remain open for individual workouts but group exercise classes will be shut down. Casinos and movie theaters will be closed.

Colleges and high schools must all move to remote learning. K-8 schools are allowed to continue with in-person learning.

The Michigan Education Association, the state’s largest school employee union, said the health department did not go far enough in their newest restrictions and said the health department should temporarily suspend all in-person learning across all grades, the Associated Press reports.

Professional and college sports will be allowed to continue without fans, however all other organized sports must stop.

At the state capitol, more GOP representatives are testing positive, Michigan’s 7th congressional district representative, Tim Walberg announced today he has the coronavirus.

Walberg released the following statement in regards to his diagnosis.

“My symptoms are mild, and I remain in good spirits. It has been more than a week since I have attended a public event. In conjunction with health officials, my office and I are in the process of reaching out to individuals I had contact with before my self-isolation began.”

On November 12, two other GOP leaders including Scott VanSingel of Grant and Republican Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township tested positive for COVID-19.

There are also concerns in the House GOP caucus that at a large post-election party two Saturdays ago at the home of Rep. Gary Eisen that more lawmakers may have come in contact with the virus but no cases have been linked to that yet.