Michigan tops record-breaking daily COVID-19 case total: 5,700+ cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 5,710 cases, making it the highest-ever daily COVID-19 total the state health department has recorded during the pandemic.

This total is 1,601 more than the previous record, which was yesterday’s total: 4,101 cases.

The health department reported 51 deaths, of which 26 were identified in a vital records review.

A total of 42,956 tests were conducted Nov. 3 to produce yesterday’s COVID-19 data report, the state health department’s website shows. Today’s total testing numbers have not been updated.

Today at a press conference, Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan.

When asked whether she had any requests from the state legislature in containing the spread of COVID-19, Governor Whitmer responded: “I’d love to see us codify a mask order. I think that it’s really important for people to see we have to get the politics out of the simple act of masking up.”

Whitmer stressed the importance of wearing a mask and referencing scientific studies showing that masks can reduce the spread of the airborne virus.

Whitmer also addressed why people might be ignoring mask-wearing regulations despite rising case numbers.

“Part of the theory is that people are tired, we’re all tired of wearing masks, of dealing with COVID, and ignoring the problem is making it worse,” Governor Whitmer said. “We have to acknowledge COVID is a reality and the most important thing we can do to get COVID out of our lives, or under a manageable number, is to wear a mask,” she said.

Governor Whitmer also referenced the politicization of masks in the state, saying it has garnered unnecessary skepticism about the efficacy of masks.

Yesterday, Michigan broke a daily coronavirus case total with 4,101 new cases. While testing is increasing, the positivity rate is also going up, indicating the virus is not being contained.

This fall, K-12 school settings and long-term care facilities have been a driving force behind many of the COVID-19 outbreaks across the Great Lakes State. In fact, these settings accounted for about 60% of all new COVID-19 outbreaks last week.

The health department defines an outbreak as “two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.”

Last week, region 3, which includes: Saginaw, Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Arenac, Gladwin, Midland, Bay, Genesee, Tuscola, Lapeer, Sanilac and Huron counties accounted for the most K-12 school and long-term care facility outbreaks.

To contain the virus, the state health department on Oct. 29 revised a health order, which reduces the maximum number of people in indoor settings from 500 to 50. The second part of the order limits the size of tables at restaurants and bars to six people per table.

“The number of people in a gathering matters enormously, Michigan Health and Human Services Director, Dr. Robert Gordon said. “First, because the more people who are together, the greater risk that one person has COVID and is contagious. And second, the more people who are present can get COVID.”

Asked whether further restrictions would be necessary to contain the virus, Dr. Robert Gordon said, “if people do what they need to do, and follow not just the orders, but the guidance we’ve released today, we believe we can get the number of cases down.

Parts of Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois have similar restrictions as well.

Similarly, across the U.S., records were broken with 100,000 new COVID-19 cases, breaking the record for most recorded cases in one single day.