Michiganders ages 5 to 11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Parents and guardians of children ages 5 to 11 are being encouraged by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to get their children vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine.

Today’s announcement comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency use authorization for this age group and was further recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Nov. 2.

According to MDHHS, more than 450 children under the age of 12 become infected with the virus each day.

Being able to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine brings us hope and also an additional opportunity to urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated. We know these vaccines work and protect our children and their families. Even healthy children can suffer serious affects from COVID-19. The vaccines remain our way out of the pandemic, and more than 825,000 more children in our state are now eligible.” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive

More than 201,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in those ages 19 and younger.

As of Nov. 2, approximately 20 deaths have been reported between children ages 10 to 19.

More than 825,000 Michigan children will now be eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

There are more than 4,000 vaccine providers across Michigan, including family physicians and pediatricians, urgent cares, local health departments and federally qualified health centers and pharmacies.

For the initial rollout, MDHHS has ordered 287,700 doses, which is the full allocation provided by CDC for the launch of vaccination efforts.

Vaccines will be available immediately beginning Nov. 3, and parents can find a vaccine by visiting Vaccines.gov or by calling 211.

It is important to get children ages five and up vaccinated as quickly as possible to save even more lives and reduce serious illness. Getting the safe and effective vaccines are an effort that every eligible Michigander can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, and to help end this pandemic. Working together we can help some of our youngest Michiganders get back to more normal activities with friends, sports teams, classmates and more.” MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel

As of today, more than 42% of children ages 12 to 15 have received their first dose the safe and effective Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Data from the FDA and CDC shows that children 5 to 11 years of age account for approximately 9% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. overall, and approximately 40% of pediatric cases.

COVID-19 has infected 1.9 million children ages 5 to 11 nationwide and hospitalized 8,300. About one-third of hospitalized children required treatment in the ICU. 146 children have died, and over 5,000 have developed Multisystem Inflammatory Disorder (MIS-C).

From January to October, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 93.1% of coronavirus cases, 90.7% of hospitalizations and 90.5% of deaths.