LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan saw 12,860 COVID-19 cases in the last week.

That’s an average of 1,837 cases per day.

Additionally, 123 people died in confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

Mid-Michigan is looking good with low transmission rates in Ingham, Jackson, Eaton and Clinton counties.

Data was last updated by the CDC on Niv. 10.

As of Nov. 3, 68.9% of Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.