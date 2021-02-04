Michigan’s COVID-19 test positivity rate at its lowest since October 2020

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s COVID-19 test positivity is at its lowest rate since October, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said today.

The test positivity rate is 4.9%.

The average number of cases per million across the state has dropped to 159 cases per million and has been dropping over the course of the past 24 days.

Three regions, including the Detroit, Traverse City and Upper Peninsula are now at less than 150 cases per million.

The percentage of COVID-19 patients occupying hospitals beds has also declined to now 6.6%.

Dr. Khaldun said the metrics are moving in the right direction, which is why the state health department announced it will allow contact sports to resume as of Monday, Feb. 8, provided masks are worn during practices and competition.

Michigan High School Athletic Association holds news conference following contact sport announcement

In addition to the sports announcement, The Michigan Liquor Control Commission announced it has suspended 39 Michigan businesses’ liquor licenses for violations of health order since September.

The licensees’ multiple violations of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order on Gatherings and Face Masks include: allowing non-residential, indoor gatherings; providing indoor dining; and failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons.

Today, state health officials announced 1,358 new cases of coronavirus in the state with an aditional 74 deaths. Of the 74 deaths, 63 were identified in a vital records review.

Globally, the Johns Hopkins University reports 104.5 million cases.

Of the 104.5 million, the U.S. accounts for about 25% of the global cases of COVID-19.

And of the 26.6 million U.S. cases, Michigan accounts for 563,000 of those cases or 2.1% of all U.S. cases of COVID-19.