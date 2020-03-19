Clinton County has first presumptive positive COVID-19 case

Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County has its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case, according to Ithaca, Stanton, St. Johns- Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD).

The specimen will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmatory testing.

“We hope this person has a speedy recovery,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, MMDHD Medical Director. “The Health Department is relying on our communities to work together, be vigilant, and take necessary precautions to slow the spread of illness.”

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department will be contacting those who have been in close contact with the patient and they will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

As of March 18, 110 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state of Michigan.

According to reports from Detroit, two more people have died from COVID-19, bring the total number of deaths in Michigan to three as of Thursday morning.

Henry Ford Health System president Bob Riney, in a statement, said an 81-year-old patient died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

A woman in her 50s died in McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac on Wednesday.

The first person to die of COVID-19 was a man in his 50s who passed away Wednesday at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those experiencing these symptoms and who are at risk of infection (travel to areas with community spread or known exposure to an infected person) should contact their healthcare provider.

Those most at risk people include older adults and those with chronic medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, residents should wash their hands frequently for twenty seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick, touch their face less, avoid those who are sick and disinfect commonly touches surfaces.

Mid-Michigan District Health Department will provide additional information as it becomes available. Please visit www.mmdhd.org, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, or www.cdc.gov/COVID-19 for the most up-to-date and accurate information.