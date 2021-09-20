Mid-Michigan schools see 11 new COVID-19 outbreak, 30 ongoing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –The state of Michigan has released the latest data on COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, and 11 news schools are seeing outbreaks in the mid-Michigan area.
In total, 41 schools in Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Livingston, Hillsdale, Shiawassee and Jackson Counties are seeing outbreaks. 30 of those are ongoing outbreaks.
Jackson County is dealing with 13 ongoing outbreaks at schools in their area. The largest number of cumulative cases at any Jackson County school is 9 at Northwest High School.
The most amount of cases at any mid-Michigan school is Bath High School with 18 cumulative cases.
Of the new outbreaks, Bennett Woods Elementary School in Okemos was tied for the most cases with seven. 6 News has also learned today that there have been four cases of COVID-19 at Okemos High School.
On the college front, the University of Michigan reported a total of 446 cases of COVID-19, while Central Michigan University has had eight cases, Eastern Michigan University has had 22 cases, and Grand Valley State University has had six cases.
Michigan State University and Western Michigan University did not appear on the list.
You can view all the mid-Michigan schools that are dealing with outbreaks in the table below.
New School Outbreaks
|Clinton
|Clinton County RESA Educational Center
|4179 S US 27
|St Johns
|Junior high/middle school
|5
|Staff
|9/20/2021
|Eaton
|Potterville High School
|422 N High St
|Potterville
|High school
|2
|Students
|9/20/2021
|Eaton
|Fern Person Elementary
|4425 W Butterfield Hwy
|Olivet
|Pre-school – elementary
|3
|Students
|9/20/2021
|Ingham
|Bennett Woods Elementary School
|2650 Bennett Rd
|Okemos
|Pre-school – elementary
|7
|Both
|9/20/2021
|Ionia
|Westwood Elementary
|883 Cross St
|Portland
|Pre-school – elementary
|6
|Students
|9/20/2021
|Ionia
|Westwood Elementary
|883 Cross St
|Portland
|Pre-school – elementary
|7
|Students
|9/20/2021
|Ionia
|Saranac Middle School
|225 S. Pleasant St
|Saranac
|Junior high/middle school
|5
|Students
|9/20/2021
|Ionia
|Saranac Middle School
|225 S. Pleasant St
|Saranac
|Junior high/middle school
|4
|Students
|9/20/2021
|Ionia
|Ionia High School
|250 E. Tuttle Rd
|Ionia
|High school
|2
|Students
|9/20/202
|Livingston
|Hutchings Elementary
|3503 Bigelow Rd
|Howell
|Pre-school – elementary
|2
|Both
|9/20/2021
|Livingston
|Challenger Elementary
|1066 W Grand River
|Howell
|Pre-school – elementary
|2
|Students
|9/20/2021
Ongoing School Outbreaks
|Clinton
|Bath High School
|6175 Clark Rd
|Bath
|High school
|18
|Both
|9/13/2021
|Clinton
|St Johns Middle School
|900 W Townsend
|St Johns
|Junior high/middle school
|2
|Students
|9/13/2021
|Clinton
|Oakville Elementary
|1400 S Clinton Ave
|St Johns
|Pre-school – elementary
|2
|Both
|9/13/2021
|Eaton
|Belleville Jr/Sn High School
|576 Love Hwy
|Bellevue
|High school
|5
|Students
|9/13/2021
|Eaton
|Maplewodd Elementary
|170 Seminary St
|Vermontville
|Pre-school – elementary
|4
|Students
|9/13/2021
|Eaton
|Belleville Transportation
|904 W Capital
|Bellevue
|Administrative
|2
|Staff
|9/13/2021
|Hillsdale
|Jonesville High School
|460 Adrian St
|Jonesville
|Junior high/middle school
|3
|Students
|9/13/2021
|Ionia
|Ionia Middle School
|438 Union St
|Ionia
|Junior high/middle school
|13
|Both
|9/6/2021
|Jackson
|Hunt Elementary
|1143 N Brown St
|Jackson
|Pre-school – elementary
|4
|Both
|8/30/2021
|Jackson
|Trinity Lutheran
|4900 Mccain St
|Jackson
|Junior high/middle school
|4
|Both
|9/6/2021
|Jackson
|Hanover Horton High School
|10000 Moscow Rd
|Horton
|High school
|5
|Students
|9/6/2021
|Jackson
|Lyle Torrant
|1175 W Parnall Rd
|Jackson
|High school
|4
|Both
|8/30/2021
|Jackson
|Northwest High School
|4200 VanHorn Rd
|Jackson
|High school
|9
|Students
|9/6/2021
|Jackson
|Springport Elementary
|300 W Main St
|Springport
|Pre-school – elementary
|4
|Students
|9/6/2021
|Jackson
|JCISD East Campus
|6700 Browns Lk Rd
|Jackson
|High school
|4
|Both
|8/23/2021
|Jackson
|Western High School
|1400 S Dearing Rd
|Parma
|High school
|6
|Students
|9/6/2021
|Jackson
|Parma Elementary
|385 Elizabeth St
|Parma
|Pre-school – elementary
|4
|Students
|9/6/2021
|Jackson
|Grass Lake Middle
|1000 Grass Lake Rd
|Grass Lake
|Junior high/middle school
|7
|Both
|8/30/2021
|Jackson
|Northwest Early Elementary
|3735 Lansing Ave
|Jackson
|Pre-school – elementary
|5
|Students
|9/6/2021
|Jackson
|Northwest Elementary
|3757 Lansing Ave
|Jackson
|Pre-school – elementary
|3
|Students
|9/13/2021
|Jackson
|Napoleon High School
|201 West St
|Napoleon
|High school
|4
|Students
|9/6/2021
|Livingston
|Howell High School
|1200 W Grand River Ave
|Howell
|High school
|14
|Both
|8/23/2021
|Livingston
|Parker Middle School
|400 Wright Rd
|Howell
|Junior high/middle school
|10
|Both
|9/6/2021
|Livingston
|Three Fires Elementary
|4125 Crooked Lake Rd
|Howell
|Pre-school – elementary
|4
|Students
|9/6/2021
|Livingston
|Farms Intermediate
|581 Taylor Rd
|Brighton
|Junior high/middle school
|6
|Both
|9/6/2021
|Shiawassee
|Perry Middle School
|2775 W Britton Rd
|Perry
|Junior high/middle school
|9
|Both
|9/6/2021
|Shiawassee
|Emerson Elementary
|515 E Oliver Rd
|Owosso
|Pre-school – elementary
|2
|Students
|9/6/2021
|Shiawassee
|Durand Middle School
|9550 Lansing Rd
|Durand
|Junior high/middle school
|7
|Students
|9/13/2021
|Shiawassee
|Durand High School
|9575 E Monroe
|Durand
|High school
|2
|Students
|9/20/2021
|Shiawassee
|Owosso High School
|965 E North St
|Owosso
|High school
|2
|Students
|9/20/2021