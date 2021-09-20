Mid-Michigan schools see 11 new COVID-19 outbreak, 30 ongoing

Coronavirus

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –The state of Michigan has released the latest data on COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, and 11 news schools are seeing outbreaks in the mid-Michigan area.

In total, 41 schools in Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Livingston, Hillsdale, Shiawassee and Jackson Counties are seeing outbreaks. 30 of those are ongoing outbreaks.

Jackson County is dealing with 13 ongoing outbreaks at schools in their area. The largest number of cumulative cases at any Jackson County school is 9 at Northwest High School.

The most amount of cases at any mid-Michigan school is Bath High School with 18 cumulative cases.

Of the new outbreaks, Bennett Woods Elementary School in Okemos was tied for the most cases with seven. 6 News has also learned today that there have been four cases of COVID-19 at Okemos High School.

On the college front, the University of Michigan reported a total of 446 cases of COVID-19, while Central Michigan University has had eight cases, Eastern Michigan University has had 22 cases, and Grand Valley State University has had six cases.

Michigan State University and Western Michigan University did not appear on the list.

You can view all the mid-Michigan schools that are dealing with outbreaks in the table below.

New School Outbreaks

ClintonClinton County RESA Educational Center 4179 S US 27St JohnsJunior high/middle school5Staff9/20/2021
EatonPotterville High School422 N High StPottervilleHigh school2Students9/20/2021
EatonFern Person Elementary 4425 W Butterfield Hwy OlivetPre-school – elementary3Students9/20/2021
InghamBennett Woods Elementary School2650 Bennett RdOkemosPre-school – elementary7Both9/20/2021
IoniaWestwood Elementary883 Cross StPortlandPre-school – elementary6Students9/20/2021
IoniaWestwood Elementary883 Cross StPortlandPre-school – elementary7Students9/20/2021
IoniaSaranac Middle School225 S. Pleasant StSaranacJunior high/middle school5Students9/20/2021
IoniaSaranac Middle School225 S. Pleasant StSaranacJunior high/middle school4Students9/20/2021
IoniaIonia High School250 E. Tuttle RdIoniaHigh school2Students9/20/202
LivingstonHutchings Elementary3503 Bigelow RdHowellPre-school – elementary2Both9/20/2021
LivingstonChallenger Elementary1066 W Grand RiverHowellPre-school – elementary2Students9/20/2021

Ongoing School Outbreaks

ClintonBath High School6175 Clark RdBathHigh school18Both9/13/2021
ClintonSt Johns Middle School900 W TownsendSt JohnsJunior high/middle school2Students9/13/2021
ClintonOakville Elementary 1400 S Clinton AveSt JohnsPre-school – elementary2Both9/13/2021
EatonBelleville Jr/Sn High School 576 Love Hwy BellevueHigh school5Students9/13/2021
EatonMaplewodd Elementary170 Seminary StVermontvillePre-school – elementary4Students9/13/2021
EatonBelleville Transportation904 W CapitalBellevueAdministrative 2Staff9/13/2021
HillsdaleJonesville High School460 Adrian StJonesvilleJunior high/middle school3Students9/13/2021
IoniaIonia Middle School438 Union StIoniaJunior high/middle school13Both9/6/2021
JacksonHunt Elementary1143 N Brown StJackson Pre-school – elementary4Both8/30/2021
JacksonTrinity Lutheran4900 Mccain StJackson Junior high/middle school4Both9/6/2021
JacksonHanover Horton High School10000 Moscow RdHortonHigh school5Students9/6/2021
JacksonLyle Torrant1175 W Parnall RdJackson High school4Both8/30/2021
JacksonNorthwest High School4200 VanHorn RdJackson High school9Students9/6/2021
JacksonSpringport Elementary300 W Main StSpringportPre-school – elementary4Students9/6/2021
JacksonJCISD East Campus6700 Browns Lk RdJackson High school4Both8/23/2021
JacksonWestern High School1400 S Dearing RdParmaHigh school6Students9/6/2021
JacksonParma Elementary385 Elizabeth StParmaPre-school – elementary4Students9/6/2021
JacksonGrass Lake Middle1000 Grass Lake RdGrass LakeJunior high/middle school7Both8/30/2021
JacksonNorthwest Early Elementary3735 Lansing AveJackson Pre-school – elementary5Students9/6/2021
JacksonNorthwest Elementary3757 Lansing AveJackson Pre-school – elementary3Students9/13/2021
JacksonNapoleon High School201 West StNapoleonHigh school4Students9/6/2021
LivingstonHowell High School1200 W Grand River AveHowellHigh school14Both8/23/2021
LivingstonParker Middle School400 Wright RdHowellJunior high/middle school10Both9/6/2021
LivingstonThree Fires Elementary4125 Crooked Lake RdHowellPre-school – elementary4Students9/6/2021
LivingstonFarms Intermediate581 Taylor RdBrightonJunior high/middle school6Both9/6/2021
ShiawasseePerry Middle School2775 W Britton RdPerryJunior high/middle school9Both9/6/2021
ShiawasseeEmerson Elementary 515 E Oliver RdOwosso Pre-school – elementary2Students9/6/2021
ShiawasseeDurand Middle School9550 Lansing RdDurandJunior high/middle school7Students9/13/2021
ShiawasseeDurand High School9575 E Monroe DurandHigh school2Students9/20/2021
ShiawasseeOwosso High School965 E North StOwosso High school2Students9/20/2021

