Mid-Michigan schools see 11 new COVID-19 outbreak, 30 ongoing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –The state of Michigan has released the latest data on COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, and 11 news schools are seeing outbreaks in the mid-Michigan area.

In total, 41 schools in Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Livingston, Hillsdale, Shiawassee and Jackson Counties are seeing outbreaks. 30 of those are ongoing outbreaks.

Jackson County is dealing with 13 ongoing outbreaks at schools in their area. The largest number of cumulative cases at any Jackson County school is 9 at Northwest High School.

The most amount of cases at any mid-Michigan school is Bath High School with 18 cumulative cases.

Of the new outbreaks, Bennett Woods Elementary School in Okemos was tied for the most cases with seven. 6 News has also learned today that there have been four cases of COVID-19 at Okemos High School.

On the college front, the University of Michigan reported a total of 446 cases of COVID-19, while Central Michigan University has had eight cases, Eastern Michigan University has had 22 cases, and Grand Valley State University has had six cases.

Michigan State University and Western Michigan University did not appear on the list.

You can view all the mid-Michigan schools that are dealing with outbreaks in the table below.

New School Outbreaks 

Clinton Clinton County RESA Educational Center 4179 S US 27 St Johns Junior high/middle school 5 Staff 9/20/2021

Eaton Potterville High School 422 N High St Potterville High school 2 Students 9/20/2021 Eaton Fern Person Elementary 4425 W Butterfield Hwy Olivet Pre-school – elementary 3 Students 9/20/2021

Ingham Bennett Woods Elementary School 2650 Bennett Rd Okemos Pre-school – elementary 7 Both 9/20/2021 Ionia Westwood Elementary 883 Cross St Portland Pre-school – elementary 6 Students 9/20/2021 Ionia Westwood Elementary 883 Cross St Portland Pre-school – elementary 7 Students 9/20/2021 Ionia Saranac Middle School 225 S. Pleasant St Saranac Junior high/middle school 5 Students 9/20/2021 Ionia Saranac Middle School 225 S. Pleasant St Saranac Junior high/middle school 4 Students 9/20/2021 Ionia Ionia High School 250 E. Tuttle Rd Ionia High school 2 Students 9/20/202 Livingston Hutchings Elementary 3503 Bigelow Rd Howell Pre-school – elementary 2 Both 9/20/2021 Livingston Challenger Elementary 1066 W Grand River Howell Pre-school – elementary 2 Students 9/20/2021

Ongoing School Outbreaks

Clinton Bath High School 6175 Clark Rd Bath High school 18 Both 9/13/2021 Clinton St Johns Middle School 900 W Townsend St Johns Junior high/middle school 2 Students 9/13/2021 Clinton Oakville Elementary 1400 S Clinton Ave St Johns Pre-school – elementary 2 Both 9/13/2021

Eaton Belleville Jr/Sn High School 576 Love Hwy Bellevue High school 5 Students 9/13/2021 Eaton Maplewodd Elementary 170 Seminary St Vermontville Pre-school – elementary 4 Students 9/13/2021 Eaton Belleville Transportation 904 W Capital Bellevue Administrative 2 Staff 9/13/2021 Hillsdale Jonesville High School 460 Adrian St Jonesville Junior high/middle school 3 Students 9/13/2021 Ionia Ionia Middle School 438 Union St Ionia Junior high/middle school 13 Both 9/6/2021

Jackson Hunt Elementary 1143 N Brown St Jackson Pre-school – elementary 4 Both 8/30/2021 Jackson Trinity Lutheran 4900 Mccain St Jackson Junior high/middle school 4 Both 9/6/2021 Jackson Hanover Horton High School 10000 Moscow Rd Horton High school 5 Students 9/6/2021 Jackson Lyle Torrant 1175 W Parnall Rd Jackson High school 4 Both 8/30/2021 Jackson Northwest High School 4200 VanHorn Rd Jackson High school 9 Students 9/6/2021 Jackson Springport Elementary 300 W Main St Springport Pre-school – elementary 4 Students 9/6/2021 Jackson JCISD East Campus 6700 Browns Lk Rd Jackson High school 4 Both 8/23/2021 Jackson Western High School 1400 S Dearing Rd Parma High school 6 Students 9/6/2021 Jackson Parma Elementary 385 Elizabeth St Parma Pre-school – elementary 4 Students 9/6/2021 Jackson Grass Lake Middle 1000 Grass Lake Rd Grass Lake Junior high/middle school 7 Both 8/30/2021 Jackson Northwest Early Elementary 3735 Lansing Ave Jackson Pre-school – elementary 5 Students 9/6/2021 Jackson Northwest Elementary 3757 Lansing Ave Jackson Pre-school – elementary 3 Students 9/13/2021 Jackson Napoleon High School 201 West St Napoleon High school 4 Students 9/6/2021

Livingston Howell High School 1200 W Grand River Ave Howell High school 14 Both 8/23/2021 Livingston Parker Middle School 400 Wright Rd Howell Junior high/middle school 10 Both 9/6/2021 Livingston Three Fires Elementary 4125 Crooked Lake Rd Howell Pre-school – elementary 4 Students 9/6/2021 Livingston Farms Intermediate 581 Taylor Rd Brighton Junior high/middle school 6 Both 9/6/2021