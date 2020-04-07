Mid-Michigan’s black communities hit hard by COVID-19

Black Michiganders account for 41% of coronavirus deaths in the state, despite only accounting for 14% of the population.

Here in Mid-Michigan the data points to a similar result. According to the Ingham County Health Department, 27% of people who test positive for the coronavirus cases are Black Americans, despite only making up 10% of the population (U.S. Census).

We’ve reached out to Eaton and Clinton Health Departments for more information.

6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio will have more updates later today.

