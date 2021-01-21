Midwest Governors encourage everyone to get vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today, the governors and lieutenant governors from Michigan Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin joined together to encourage everyone to make a plan for how they can get the safe and effective vaccine once they become eligible.

“Although it is a new year, COVID-19 is still present across our states, and we all have a personal responsibility to do our part to protect our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. Each of our states is working around the clock to distribute the safe and effective COVID vaccines as quickly as possible. But we ask everyone to be patient,” said the governors and lieutenant governors.

“The quicker we act to distribute the vaccine, the quicker we can reduce the strain on our health care system and defeat this virus. But until everyone is able to get vaccinated across our states we must double down on mask-wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

Over the past ten months people from across the region have stepped up to fight COVID-19. States across the region are working around the clock to ramp up vaccine distribution efforts and end the pandemic once and for all. Together, the governors urged individuals to make a plan for themselves and their families on how they can get vaccinated as soon as possible. People are encouraged to visit their state health departments website for more information.

Participants include:

Michigan: Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II

Ohio: Governor Mike DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted

Indiana: Governor Eric Holcomb, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch

Illinois: Governor J.B. Pritzker, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton

Kentucky: Governor Andy Beshear, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman

Wisconsin: Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes

Minnesota: Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine visit www.michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.