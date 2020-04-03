MILogin web site to shut down for upgrades overnight tonight

The flood of online applications for unemployment in Michigan is leading to the temporary shutdown of the MILogin web site.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget will temporarily take the MILogin application offline overnight tonight in order to make upgrades to the system to allow for greater capacity to handle the unprecedented volume required during the COVID-19 emergency.

The site will shutdown at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 3, until 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 4.

Many state applications such as Michigan Web Account Manager for unemployment benefits and MI Bridges to apply for food assistance utilize MILogin.

Before March, the average number of hourly transactions maintained around 5,000.

Last week, MILogin processed approximately 38,000 transactions per hour, but a critical upgrade is needed in order to meet current and future expected demand.