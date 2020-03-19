Mnuchin: Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief plan

United States Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin speaks at Chatham at House in London, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Mnuchin is visiting Britain Saturday for high level discussions on trade following his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The first federal checks to families could be $3,000 for a family of four under the White House proposal to unleash $1 trillion for the coronavirus outbreak.

That’s according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. He said Thursday the checks would be direct deposited into people’s accounts.

The payments would be $1,000 per adult and $500 per child, Mnuchin told Fox Business Network. Congress is racing to complete the Trump administration’s $1 trillion plan to stabilize a national economy.

Late Wednesday, Trump signed into law a $100 billion-plus bill to boost testing for the virus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers hit by it.