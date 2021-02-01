Moderna doses previously reported “too cold” deemed viable by CDC

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Moderna doses shipped earlier this month that indicated a temperature excursion have been deemed viable and can be used to vaccinate Michiganders, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Moderna.

The 8,900 doses shipped by McKesson in mid-January had their temperature reported as going out of range and getting too cold by the monitoring device used to check the vaccine temperature while in transport. Initial reports had the total doses impacted at 11,900.

According to the CDC, the Moderna vaccine will arrive frozen between -25°C and -15°C (-13°F and 5°F). It is recommended for health professionals to use vaccine vials stored in the refrigerator before removing vials from frozen storage.

McKesson completed an internal investigation and determined the cause and lower limit of the cold excursion in these shipments. Based on data provided as part of that investigation, Moderna agreed that the vaccine in this shipment was viable upon arrival and remains viable under the following circumstances:

· Doses are confirmed to have been stored in quarantine at -4 Fahrenheit

· Doses are confirmed to have been stored in quarantine at 35.6-46.4 degrees Fahrenheit and the doses were placed in refrigerated storage within 30 days.

“We are pleased we will be able to use these vaccines to protect Michiganders from the virus as we work to reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders over age 16 as quickly as possible with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These safeguards are put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine and based on the investigation that was conducted, these vaccines can now be used.”

Vaccines are shipped to vaccine providers across the state by the manufacturers and distributors. No vaccine is shipped or distributed by MDHHS.

