MRLA files lawsuit against Robert Gordon, Director of the MDHHS

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association announced today they have filed a lawsuit against Robert Gordon, the Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The MRLA is seeking injunctive relief from the Nov. 15 order that puts new restrictions on bars and restaurants, including prohibiting indoor-seating.

The MRLA said they made a number of good faith attempts to avoid a full-scale shutdown of indoor seating, including offering a reduction to 25 percent capacity and a 10:00 pm.m curfew, but they were bypassed.