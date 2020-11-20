MSU Athletics reports five new COVID-19 cases this week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Athletics is reporting five positive COVID-19 tests among student-athletes and a staff member from a testing period of Nov. 12-19.

The university conducted 86 COVID-19 PCR tests from November 12-19 on student-athletes and staff members.

Fifty-nine (59) student-athletes were tested, with four positive tests.

Twenty-seven (27) staff members were tested, with one positive test.



For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staff.

Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.



Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted at least 3,102 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,619 tests on student-athletes, with 167 positive results.

Since June 15, there have been more than 483 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with 12 positive results.

Please note: Because student-athletes are tested through the university’s clinical testing sites, the numbers above are included in MSU’s COVID-19 dashboard.