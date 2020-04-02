MSU moves first summer session courses online, suspends some summer programs

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University announced it will continue online-only courses for the full Summer Session and Summer Session One. Summer courses begin May 11.

The decision comes three weeks after the university extended online-only learning options for students through the end of the spring semester and postponed commencement.

“The fluidity of this pandemic compels us to make this difficult, but necessary decision to best protect our students, faculty, staff and guests,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “We recognize these difficult decisions have a profound impact on our students. MSU remains committed to providing the necessary support to help our community members be successful during these extraordinary circumstances.”

Between now and the start of summer classes, MSU faculty are working to ensure that summer online offerings are of the same high-quality educational experiences that students expect from MSU. The university also is working to expand summer course offerings to give students additional opportunities to earn credits during the summer and make progress toward their degree, regardless of their physical location.

Additional changes to summer camps and programs include:

New student orientation will be offered online for all incoming students.

will be offered online for all incoming students. On-campus programs for undergraduate students that are unable to be offered online are suspended, including those offered by the Graduate School.

that are unable to be offered online are suspended, including those offered by the Graduate School. All MSU pre-K-12 summer academic camps and pre-college programs that are unable to be transitioned online are suspended for the summer.

and that are unable to be transitioned online are suspended for the summer. Grandparents U is canceled and participants will receive a full refund.

Two outside events held at MSU are also canceled by event organizers:

Youth in Government is canceled for the summer.

is canceled for the summer. The Michigan Disabilities Sports Alliance Victory Games is canceled.

For more information on these decisions and MSU’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, visit msu.edu/coronavirus.